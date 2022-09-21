Affirm offers 'Buy Now, Pay Later' options for INTERMIX shoppers in new partnership
Sep. 21, 2022 11:12 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), a "Buy Now, Pay Later" provider, has teamed up with INTERMIX, a fashion boutique for designer apparel, to provide shoppers with flexible payment options.
- By selecting Affirm (AFRM) at checkout, INTERMIX customers can pick from a number of payment options ranging from four interest-free biweekly payments to monthly payments.
- INTERMIX is joining AFRM's network of almost 14M consumers and 235K merchants, including Gucci, Shopify and Walmart. In July, the BNPL lender partnered with SeatGeek to provide fans with flexible payment options.
- “By partnering with INTERMIX, we are able to bring flexible and transparent payment options to shoppers who want to look and feel their best, without worrying about late or hidden fees,” said Geoff Kott, Affirm’s Chief Revenue Officer.
- In mid-August, Affirm Adaptive Checkout named BigCommerce's preferred pay-over-time option.
Comments