Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund declares $0.155 dividend
Sep. 21, 2022 1:25 PM ETWestern Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities&Income Fund (WIW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) had declared $0.155/share monthly dividend, ending quarter with distribution totaling $0.265. The fund distributed $0.252 in prior quarter ending June, 2022.
- Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 23; ex-div Sept. 22.
- The fund had announced distribution of $0.055/unit for the each month of October and November.
- Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 24; ex-div Oct. 21.
- Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 22; ex-div Nov. 21.
