Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) stock fell ~8% on Sept. 21 following its FQ4 results but the company's shares saw an upgrade by Canaccord Genuity to Hold from Sell with a lowered price target of C$2 from C$2.50.

ACB saw its FQ4 net loss widen due to non-cash impairment charges, while net revenue fell with consumer cannabis net revenue, in particular, being hard hit.

The increase in Canaccord's investment opinion is largely based on Aurora's stock price decline as of late, as ACB's Canadian and international medical platforms are close to supporting the stock price on a stand-alone basis at current levels, Bloomberg reported citing Canaccord analyst Matt Bottomley.

Meanwhile, CIBC cut its price target on ACB to C$2.25 from C$2.50 and maintained a Neutral rating. CIBC analyst John Zamparo noted that ACB's international business (25%) was highly volatile but also the most important source of growth.

Piper Sandler also cut the firm's price target on ACB to $3 from $4, keeping a Neutral rating.

The SA Quant Rating on ACB is Hold, which takes into account factors such as growth and profitability, among others things. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating concurs with a Hold rating of its own, wherein 9 out of 13 analysts see it as Hold. YTD, Aurora's stock has declined ~78%, see chart here.