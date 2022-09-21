The market is waiting for the FOMC to hike by 75 basis points, with an off chance of a full point, later Wednesday. But the Fed should be gunning for an even more hawkish move, according to Michael Schumacher, Wells Fargo head of macro strategy.

A 150-basis-point hike for this meeting should be seriously considered, Schumacher told CNBC.

"The Fed knows what the destination is," he said. "So, it’s got the funds rate now, the upper bound is 2.5%. Very likely it gets to 4%-plus this year. Why not just rip off the Band-Aid? Let’s get there in one day. But, of course, the Fed won’t do that."

The market was locked into expectations for a hike of 50 basis points before it was wrongfooted by a strong rise in the August core CPI.

Schumacher acknowledged that to avoid market "carnage" the Fed would need to have done an incredibly good job at communication. The lack of that means no chance the FOMC risks such a bold move.

Rates have been rising going into the meeting and the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) (NASDAQ:SHY) topped 4% Wednesday for the first time since 2007. The 10-year yield (US10Y) (TBT) (TLT) is sitting around 11-year highs.

A key question is whether the 2-year will continue to rise amid widespread expectations that the Fed's terminal rate will be 4% to 4.5%, said SA contributor James Picerno.