Societe Generale launches services to let asset managers offer crypto funds
Sep. 21, 2022 11:40 AM ETSociété Générale Société anonyme (SCGLF)BNPQY, BNPQF, ETH-USD, BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In response to increased interest from investors who want to integrate cryptocurrencies in their portfolios, French lender Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) has introduced new services for its asset manager clients looking to develop crypto-based funds, according to a recent release.
- Those services allow asset managers to act as a fund custodian, valuator and liability manager "in a simple and adapted manner, within the European regulatory framework," the bank said.
- Arquant Capital SAS, a French asset manager, adopted Societe's (OTCPK:SCGLF) service enabling it to open a number of crypto-invested funds, starting with bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) derivatives products.
- The move comes off the back of BNP Paribas' (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) move to team up with crypto custody firm Metaco.
