Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) unveiled new versions of its Fire 8 tablets on Wednesday, including one with an 8-inch display and 13 hours of battery life for $99.

The new tablets -- Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro -- will be available for pre-order today and start shipping in October. The $99 Fire 8 HD has a 30% faster hexa-core processor than its predecessor, comes with USB-C charging and can be fully charged in five hours. It is available in three colors: black, denim and rose.

The $120 Fire HD 8 plus comes in gray and can be charged in three hours. It also sports wireless charging capabilities, a sharper camera and a better processor than the Fire HD 8.

The Fire HD 8 Kids is priced at $150 and includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes content from Disney, Nickelodeon, and PBS Kids. A Disney (DIS) themed Fire HD 8 Kids that comes in either a Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess case is available for an extra $10.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ as well as a kid-friendly case and a two-year worry-free guarantee. It also has access to a digital store in which kids can ask parents permission to buy eBooks, apps or games.

Separately on Wednesday, Amazon (AMZN) announced 71 new renewable energy projects across the world, including the company’s first renewable energy project in South America.