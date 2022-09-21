Emerson Ventures joins CoreTigo financing round
Sep. 21, 2022 11:54 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Emerson (NYSE:EMR) through its corporate venture capital arm, Emerson Ventures, is joining CoreTigo's financing round.
- CoreTigo offers a unique solution for factory digitization and automation, it is the first, fully operational wireless technology designed specifically to meet the latency, reliability and scalability criteria for industrial manufacturing.
- "As connectivity within discrete and hybrid architectures evolves to be more seamless, we see great promise for CoreTigo's wireless technology to create significant value in transforming the way industry approaches automation," said Thurston Cromwell, VP of Development and Innovation and Head of Emerson Ventures.
