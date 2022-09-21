3M’s (NYSE:MMM) appeal of a bankruptcy judge’s rejection of a key part of its legal strategy is one of the most important developments for investors to watch going into 2023, analysts at Bank of America said in a report on Wednesday. Meanwhile, personal-injury lawsuits claiming a 3M subsidiary made defective military earplugs will proceed.

The company has sought to control the costs arising from 230,000 lawsuits filed on behalf of military veterans by moving those liabilities to a subsidiary that seeks to settle claims in bankruptcy court. Johnson & Johnson, Georgia-Pacific and other companies have used the strategy to curb mass injury lawsuits.

However, a bankruptcy court in Indianapolis last month ruled against extending chapter 11 protections to 3M based on the bankruptcy filing by Aearo Technologies, the subsidiary that made the earplugs. 3M filed an appeal, which the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals picked up on Sept. 13.

3M expects a ruling in four to six months, Kevin Rhodes, the company’s chief legal affairs officer, said this month at an investor conference.

"From the beginning, we've emphasized that the Aearo’s chapter 11 filing is not an effort to avoid any liability that may be arising from this matter,” Rhodes said. “It's a way to provide more efficiency and determining who may be entitled to compensation in a more equitable way.”

Aearo’s next step in bankruptcy is claims estimation process, which includes a review of hearing test data to qualify claimants.

Another earplug trial, George v. 3M Co., is scheduled to start on Oct. 24. U.S. District Court Judge M. Casey Rodgers, who has questioned 3M’s bankruptcy strategy, is presiding over the case. The plaintiff is represented by Mark Lanier, the lawyer who represented plaintiffs against Johnson & Johnson over claims about its talc products.

Court-ordered mediation talks on Sept. 15-16 didn’t result in a settlement, leading Judge Rodgers to demand another mediation session in the following two weeks.

3M (MMM) this year has declined 34%, compared with a 19% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

