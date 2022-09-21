AAR FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $455.1M (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
