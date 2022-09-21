Crypto analytics startup Messari raises $35M in fresh fundraise
Sep. 21, 2022 12:05 PM ETCOINBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Messari, a cryptocurrency intelligence platform, has closed $35M in Series B funding led by Brevan Howard Digital, it said at its Mainnet 2022 summit in New York City Wednesday.
- The company said it will use the funds to hire more staff and keep developing its offerings, including its newly-launched Protocol Metrics and Data Apps products.
- Morgan Creek Digital, FTX Ventures were among new investors in Messari's fundraise. Existing investors that participated included Point72 Ventures and Coinbase Ventures, the venture capital arm of crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN).
- Protocol Metrics allows users to compare assets across multiple networks and assess the growth and usage of a protocol. Data Apps, meanwhile, is a data application marketplace currently in beta mode and will eventually become available to all Enterprise users in the near future, the company said.
- "We've witnessed a large demand for real-time protocol financial reporting," said Florent Moulin, Messari's director of Product.
- In August, Messari was said to explore a fundraise at a $300M valuation.
