Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) CEO Jakob Stausholm told Bloomberg on Tuesday the company will not make an improved offer to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ), despite criticism from a top investor saying the offer undervalued the Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia.

"What individual shareholders want to achieve, I don't know, but I feel pure at heart that we've offered a very full price," Stausholm said.

Pentwater Capital Management, which bought 2.5M shares of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) last week to bring its total stake to nearly 14%, has argued Rio's (RIO) offer was too low given the high probability that copper prices will rise due to strong demand for the metal to power the energy transition.

Stausholm said ~$3.6B will need to be refinanced over the next two-and-a-half years, to be proportionally financed by Rio (RIO) and Turquoise Hill (TRQ), leaving minority shareholders on the hook if they fail to approve the deal.

The CEO's comments come a few weeks after Rio Tinto (RIO) agreed to buy out the 49% stake in Turquoise Hill it does not already own.