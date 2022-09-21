Most Canadian cannabis LPs not following Aurora's decline after earnings disappointment
- Although Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) reported fiscal 2022 Q4 earnings after Tuesday's closing that was seen as a disappointment to many leading to a share price decline, most other Canadian LPs are not following suit.
- Aurora is down 7% in early Wednesday afternoon trading.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is higher by 1%, while Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC), and Organigram Holdings (OGI) are all down by less than 1%. HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is down 3%.
