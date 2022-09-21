Lennar Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 21, 2022 12:12 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.86 (+48.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.03B (+30.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
