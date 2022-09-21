FactSet Research Systems FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 21, 2022 12:13 PM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.21 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $487.95M (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.
