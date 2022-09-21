Provectus inks option deal with university for antimicrobial device's use for eye infections
Sep. 21, 2022 12:23 PM ETProvectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (PVCT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Provectus (OTC:PVCT) said it signed an option agreement with the University of Miami (UM) for an exclusive worldwide license of intellectual property (IP) of a photodynamic antimicrobial therapy (PDAT) medical device.
- Provectus intends to use the IP — developed by the Ophthalmic Biophysics Center (OBC) of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute (BPEI), which is part of the UM Health System — of the PDAT medical device in combination with the company's pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal to treat bacterial, fungal, and viral infections of the eye.
- Provectus also started a sponsored research program with OBC to investigate rose bengal for treating infectious keratitis, the company said in a Sept. 21 press release.
