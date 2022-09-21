Keysight Technologies, Jiyun Technologies collaborate on battery test system
Sep. 21, 2022 12:29 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) has announced a collaboration with Jiyun Technologies to develop and deliver a tailored, compact battery test system for electric vehicles.
- The collaboration also includes the company’s regenerative power supplies, Data Acquisition System, Controller Area Network Interface Bus communication interfaces and other hardware products.
- Keysight has also delivered a solution based on regenerative power components to achieve 90% power efficiency that reduced operational costs while minimizing heat dissipation, as well as reducing the associated costs of required cooling systems.
- “We appreciate the opportunity and challenge to work with Jiyun Technologies to develop a solution that is tailored to their specific requirements.” said Jian-Rui Ma, China business manager for the Automotive and Energy business unit at Keysight Technologies.
