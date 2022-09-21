Goldman, BofA, Credit Suisse seen losing millions from Citrix debt sale - report
Sep. 21, 2022 12:31 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC), GS, CSCTXSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Banks that underwrote debt backing the year's biggest U.S. leveraged buyout, including Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), are collectively headed for $500M in losses when the debt was auctioned off at a discount, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Some $4B in bonds backing the $16.5B deal to take Citrix Systems (CTXS) private was auctioned off Tuesday at a 16% discount, the newspaper said, also citing pricing term sheets that it viewed.
- The steep discounts could make it harder for firms to raise funds for go-private deals.
- Earlier on Wednesday, Elliott Investment Management was said to have purchased ~$1B of the junk bond deal supporting the Citrix (CTXS) buyout.
Comments (1)