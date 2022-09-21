SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) late Tuesday disclosed that it has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan. SilverBow fell 5.1%.

The so-called "poison pill" was adopted in response to recent significant accumulations of portions of SilverBow outstanding common stock, according to a statement. The rights plan caps any stake a 15% or more and lasts until June 30.

The poison pill comes after activist investor Kimmeridge Energy reported owning a 14.7% stake last month in a 13/G filing. Strategic Value Partners, which listed an 18.9% as of its 13/D filing last month, said at the time that it had been selling down some of its stake and planned to sell additional shares.

Dealreporter highlighted in an item earlier Wednesday that Kimmeridge past activist campaigns have focused on consolidation in the E&P sector, targeting Carrizo Oil & Gas and Resolute Energy, which both were sold.

SilverBow (SBOW) has a market cap of $709 million and short interest of 11%.

On Tuesday morning, Silverbow (SBOW) was initiated ay KeyBanc with an overweight rating and $58 price target. Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan wrote that the Eagle Ford shale drilled traded among the most inexpensive in the group at 2.1x 2023 estimated EV/EBITDA vs the group average at 3.3x.

The new large SBOW holder is likely "having discussions with management about strategy, given it has multiple other public investments in Eagle Ford Shale operators," Rezvan wrote. "We see strategic positives to these dialogues, in the form of insight on acquisitions and assurance there is no mission drift. But we believe attempts to influence SilverBow to meaningfully alter its strategy would be detrimental to value creation and would lead us to revisit our thesis."

