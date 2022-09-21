Merck KGaA in licensing deal with Nerviano Medical for PARP inhibitor
Sep. 21, 2022 1:22 PM ETMERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKGAF), MKKGYGHBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) has brokered a licensing agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences gaining access to NMS-293, a next-generation highly selective and brain-penetrant PARP1 inhibitor.
- NMS-293 is currently in phase 1 as monotherapy for BRCA-mediated tumors and in combination with temozolomide for recurrent glioblastoma.
- Terms call for Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) to pay Nerviano up-front and option exercise fees of up to $65M, as well as potential development and commercial milestone payments. Merck (OTCPK:MKKGY) has exclusive rights to manufacture, and commercialize NMS-293.
- In late August, Guardant Health (GH) expanded an existing agreement with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) on the development of precision cancer therapeutics.
Comments