Fennec nears 10-month high after FDA approval of ear toxicity drug
Sep. 21, 2022 1:22 PM ETFennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC), FRX:CABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The U.S. shares of dual-listed biotech Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) reached the highest level since Nov. 2021 after FDA approved its sodium thiosulfate injection Pedmark to reduce ototoxicity linked to chemotherapy cisplatin in children with solid tumors.
- Commenting on the development, Craig Hallum analyst Chase Knickerbocker noted that Pedmark is poised for rapid uptake and commercial success given its label, which met its expectations and ideal based on the company's marketing application.
- The analyst argued that the company could cater to an easily accessible market with just 12 estimated sales reps, given the high unmet medical need and familiarity with the drug.
- Knickerbocker raises the FENC price target to $17 from $17 per share and reiterates the Buy rating.
- Yesterday's FDA decision ended FENC's nearly four-year-long quest to seek FDA approval for Pedmark, which also included two Complete Response Letters.
