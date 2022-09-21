DXC Technology gains after a report of takeover interest (update)
Update 2:23pm: Adds DXC Technology not commenting on speculation.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) rose 1.5% after a report the information-technology company is working with advisers after getting takeover interest.
- DXC was approached by at least one private equity firm, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. DXC has a market cap of $6.4 billion.
- A DXC Technology (DXC) spokesman told Seeking Alpha that the company doesn't comment on marker rumor and speculation.
- The report comes after DXC canceled from attending a Deutsche Bank conference in Las Vegas earlier in the month. In addition, Betaville reported at the same time that there was some vague takeover talk around the company.
- Recall in January 2021 Reuters reported that French IT consulting firm Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF) made a takeover approach for DXC Technology (DXC), valuing the company at more than $10b.
