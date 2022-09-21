FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce Q1 results on Thursday, Sept. 22, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is $2.80 (-41.9% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $23.78B (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FDX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 7 downward revisions.

FDX shares sank after the package-delivery giant reported preliminary Q1 results well below expectations, hurt by global volume softness, and withdrew its FY23 earnings forecast. The warning dragged down markets on concerns over overall economic growth.

To offset impact of macro headwinds, FDX implemented cost cuts including reductions in labor hours, deferral of hiring, and closure of over 90 FedEx Office locations, among others.

The bearish outlook blindsided analysts, leading to multiple downgrades. Stifel warned that volume weakness is likely not the full picture since EBIT miss was substantially worse.

J.P. Morgan advised clients not to risk touching the stock ahead of earnings and raised concerns over "shockingly low" Express margins. Citi said the results reflected company-specific execution issues, since UPS (UPS) had earlier reiterated its guidance.

After its Q4 earnings report, FDX shares rose over 3% on better-than-expected guidance. The results were mostly welcomed by analysts, but some remained cautious amid cost pressures and macro uncertainty.

Ahead of its investor meeting, FDX set targets for FY25 including achieving 4-6% compound annual revenue growth and 10% adj. consolidated operating margin.

SA contributor Cavenagh Research said investors should not buy the dip in FDX as it is highly sensitive to macroeconomic factors. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones said while near-term pain is expected, it could present a buying opportunity.

Shares of FDX, which declined 39.2% YTD, underperformed the S&P 500 and S&P 500 Industrials indexes by a wide margin over the last 1 year.

Take a look at comparison of key stats between FDX and UPS.