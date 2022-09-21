Israeli fintech Nayax (NYAX) made its US market debut on Wednesday after listing its shares on Nasdaq.

Shares of the newly listed company opened at $34.25, hitting a high of $36.65 in early trading before sliding to a low of $25 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $28.09 at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET.

The payment platform confidentially filed in February to hold an initial public offering on the US market. The company did not indicate how many shares it intended to offer or the pricing.

Nayax said in a statement on Monday that it expected its ordinary shares to begin trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday. The company's shares are also listed on the Tel Aviv exchange.

On Aug. 17, Nayax reported a Q2 net loss of $10M on revenue of $40M.