Boeing collaborates with Red 6 on advanced fighter pilot training
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) has entered a collaboration with augmented reality developer Red 6 to develop leading-edge advanced fighter pilot training technology.
- Under the joint agreement, Boeing will integrate Red 6's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE) into its next-generation aircraft.
- Boeing's T-7 and F-15EX aircraft platforms may be among the first to be fully integrated with ATARS and ARCADE. Pilots will be able to interact and see augmented reality targets, threats and aircraft while flying and training in the aircraft.
- ATARS supports several tactical training scenarios delivered via augmented reality, such as air combat maneuvers, refueling, tactical formation and surface-to-air weapon engagements. ARCADE offers real-time 3D visualizations of sorties to support mission planning, briefing, and debriefing.
