Chinese co-working space provider Building Dreamstar Technology (BDS) has updated terms for a proposed $25M US initial public offering.

In its latest filing, Building Dreamstar said it's now looking at offering 4.6M ordinary shares priced at $5.50 per share. Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 690K additional shares at the IPO price.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol BDS. Univest Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Building Dreamstar operates through wholly owned subsidiaries in China. The company provides co-working spaces in urban areas along with accompanying services such as maintenance and security.

The company said in a filing in February that it was considering offering 4.6M shares priced between $5 and $6 per share.