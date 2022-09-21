Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) will repair and replace equipment at its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana after tests showed it exceeded newly imposed hazardous emissions limits on certain carcinogens, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing documents obtained from state regulators.

According to Reuters, the company told Louisiana regulators in a September 8 email that its initial testing showed one of eight generator turbines at Sabine Pass LNG had failed to meet the new standards, and that it would conduct repairs on the turbine to bring the emissions down.

Cheniere (LNG) reportedly also requested approval from the state to re-test eight compressor turbines and said it was replacing four others, but did not detail the results of initial tests on those pieces of equipment; the company had conducted initial testing on 44 stationary turbines at the facility, the email reportedly said.

The company is "continuing to test and analyze data at Sabine Pass to gain insights and develop solutions that ensure compliance," a spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the measures would have no material impact on operations.

Cheniere's (LNG) Corpus Christi facility in Texas submitted testing documents to the state last week that showed emissions from all of its 18 refrigeration turbines were well below the EPA's threshold, according to Reuters.

