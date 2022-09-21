Twitch to ban streaming of unlicensed gambling sites
Sep. 21, 2022 3:01 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Videogame-streaming leader Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN) said that starting next month it will prohibit streaming gambling sites unlicensed in the United States, bowing to backlash from some of Twitch's leading creators.
- "While we prohibit sharing links or referral codes to all sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games, we've seen some people circumvent those rules and expose our community to potential harm," Twitch said in a statement.
- So as of Oct. 18, it will prohibit streaming such sites with games that "aren't licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection" - specifically calling out Stake.com (the most popular one), Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com and Roobet.com.
- Those sites often draw popular streamers who gamble using cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ether (ETH-USD).
- It will continue to allow websites focused on sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker, Twitch said.
- On Wednesday, Twitch also said it was making some cuts to revenue sharing for its premium streamers.
