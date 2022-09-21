Celanese offers remedies seeking to ease EU antitrust concerns on DuPont deal

Sep. 21, 2022 2:56 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)DDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

The Celanese corporation plant in Lanaken, Belgium. This corporation is a global chemica

kim willems/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Celanese (NYSE:CE) has offered remedies in a bid to address antitrust concerns raised by the European Union related to its proposed $11B acquisition of DuPont's (DD) mobility and materials business, according to a European Commission filing Wednesday that did not offer details.

The European Commission on Competition will seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding by October 11 whether to accept the remedies or demand more; it could open a four-month investigation if it has serious concerns.

Celanese (CE) announced the acquisition in February, but investors and analysts questioned the deal's costs while appreciating the long-term benefits to the company.

