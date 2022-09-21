Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rose nearly 1% on Wednesday as the company's CEO said there is still a large space for the tech giant's products in China, despite worries over restrictions.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Executive Jensen Huang said the restrictions placed on Nvidia (NVDA) by the U.S. government should likely not impact the company that much.

"The vast majority of our customers are not affected by the specification," Huang said, according to Reuters, adding that the restrictions still allow Nvidia (NVDA) to have a "large space" in the Chinese market.

Huang also noted that a "large number of products" in the U.S. and China will be architecturally compatible, be within the limits and do not require a license.

In addition to Huang's comments, Nvidia (NVDA) also collaborated with lidar company Cepton (CPTN) to work on a simulation platform for autonomous driving development. Cepton (CPTN) shares rose more than 17% on back of the announcement.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recently said that the Biden administration curbed the sale of some of their products to China and Russia, with analysts noting the news could be a "structural risk" for the entire industry.

In an 8-K filing, Nvidia (NVDA) said the U.S. government "indicated that the new license requirement will address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a ‘military end use’ or ‘military end user’ in China and Russia."

Nvidia (NVDA) said the impact could be worth as much as $400M in revenue, while AMD (AMD) said it did not see a material impact.

In a separate 8-K filing however, Nvidia (NVDA) said the U.S. government has authorized exports of its H100 integrated circuits and it has authorized both A100 and H100 order fulfillment and logistics through the company's Hong Kong facility through September 1, 2023.

On Tuesday, Nvidia (NVDA) announced several new products at its annual conference, including high-end RTX and GeForce GPUs.

Investment firm Citi recently listed Nvidia (NVDA) as a sell among its top buy and sell calls in all sectors, including information technology.