Bitcoin, ether fall after Fed's third 75-bp rate hike, then jump shortly thereafter

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) dropped immediately after the Federal Reserve's decision Wednesday afternoon to lift its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points, its third hike of this size in a row. It only took about 30 minutes for the cryptocurrencies to cut those losses and rebound to near intraday highs.

The quick turnaround, which was also seen in the broader stock market, occurred after Fed chief Jerome Powell said there's a possibility that the central bank would pause interest-rate increases, adding that it will be appropriate, at some point, to slow the pace of hikes.

But as inflation sits at persistently high levels, "we'll need to bring the federal funds rate to a restrictive level and keep it there for some time," Powell said in the post-Fed decision press conference.

Looking at intraday price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD), +2.4%, initially fell to sub-$19K moments after the Fed's rate hike, only to shoot back up to $19.44K at 3:23 p.m. ET. Similarly, ether (ETH-USD), +0.2%, dipped to as low as $1.32K before rebounding to $1.35K at the time of writing.

Given crypto's relatively strong relationship with stocks over the past year, its not surprising to see equities move in a similar fashion during Wednesday's session. In a volatile day that started after the Fed's announcement, the Dow Jones rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7%.

"Raising rates is negative for crypto because it means that it becomes more expensive to borrow because loan payments are larger and so it entices people to save more, which is what central banks want to clamp down on persistently high inflation," said GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou.

The bullish price action seen in bitcoin (BTC-USD) perhaps helped crypto-related stocks push higher, with Marathon Digital (MARA) +9.3%, Hut 8 Mining (HUT) +8.5%, SOS (SOS) +9.6%, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) +7.1% and Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) +5.6% rising the most among peers.

Along with the Fed's interest-rate decision, the central bank's dot plot signals the fed funds rate will top 4% in 2022 and peak in 2023.