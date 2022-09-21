Alaunos posts 51% tumor reduction for lung cancer therapy

Sep. 21, 2022 3:26 PM ETAlaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Announcing early clinical data from the company’s Phase 1/2 trial for experimental T-cell receptor-based therapeutics in solid tumors, Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) announced Wednesday that the first patient in the study showed more than 51% tumor regression.
  • The open-label dose escalation study currently underway at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is enrolling patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.
  • The data to be presented at CRI-ENCI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (CICON) next week indicates a partial response in the patient who had non-small cell lung cancer despite three prior lines of therapy.
  • The patient was found to have a 46.3% and 51.2% cancer regression at six weeks, and 12 weeks, respectively, amid persisting T-cell action, TCRT said.
  • While the experimental therapy was well tolerated, indicating a manageable safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities, the patient experienced a grade 2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which was later resolved.
  • “Patients with solid tumors represent a large unmet medical need, and the results from the first patient are quite promising that our TCR-T cell therapy may offer them hope,” Chief Executive Kevin Boyle noted.
  • However, Alaunos (OTC:ALRX) shares plunged 18%, adding to the ~39% loss Thursday when a fund-raising site cited an unfavorable update from a patient Cantor Fitzgerald had previously identified as “Patient No. 2” in the study.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.