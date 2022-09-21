Alaunos posts 51% tumor reduction for lung cancer therapy
Sep. 21, 2022 3:26 PM ETAlaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Announcing early clinical data from the company’s Phase 1/2 trial for experimental T-cell receptor-based therapeutics in solid tumors, Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) announced Wednesday that the first patient in the study showed more than 51% tumor regression.
- The open-label dose escalation study currently underway at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is enrolling patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.
- The data to be presented at CRI-ENCI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (CICON) next week indicates a partial response in the patient who had non-small cell lung cancer despite three prior lines of therapy.
- The patient was found to have a 46.3% and 51.2% cancer regression at six weeks, and 12 weeks, respectively, amid persisting T-cell action, TCRT said.
- While the experimental therapy was well tolerated, indicating a manageable safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities, the patient experienced a grade 2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which was later resolved.
- “Patients with solid tumors represent a large unmet medical need, and the results from the first patient are quite promising that our TCR-T cell therapy may offer them hope,” Chief Executive Kevin Boyle noted.
- However, Alaunos (OTC:ALRX) shares plunged 18%, adding to the ~39% loss Thursday when a fund-raising site cited an unfavorable update from a patient Cantor Fitzgerald had previously identified as “Patient No. 2” in the study.
