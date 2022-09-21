Gold prices reversed losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained the central bank's reasoning for raising interest rates on Wednesday.

Gold fell initially after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points and indicated it will continue hiking above the current level, but Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for December delivery has since rebounded, recently +1% at $1,688.40/oz; December Comex silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +3.1% at $19.77/oz.

The yellow metal had climbed earlier after Russia's Vladimir Putin said he would mobilize more troops to fight in Ukraine, prompting a run to the safe-haven asset despite the anticipated rate hike that had dragged down prices to the lowest in 29 months.

Citing the Fed's determination to bring down inflation through tighter monetary policy, causing higher U.S. real rates and a stronger dollar, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo expects gold to fall to $1,600/oz by year-end.