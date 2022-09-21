Accenture Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 21, 2022 3:50 PM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (+16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.41B (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
Comments