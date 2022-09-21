Why did NIO stock slide on Wednesday? A slew of issues sends China stocks spiraling

A number of issues are responsible for the slide of China-linked stocks like NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (LI) on Wednesday rather than one singular driver.

Perhaps most visible among the factors influencing poor performance among Chinese ADRs is the mobilization of its “no limits partner” Russia, which has put Beijing in a precarious position geopolitically. Indeed, Beijing even called for a ceasefire in Ukraine only days after high-level meetings with Russian defense counterparts, suggesting it may be feeling the heat of its partner’s prolonged conflict.

Concerns on irredentism also play in China’s case, with tough comments from President Biden on the Taiwan issue coming rather consistently as of late.

While Biden’s comments on US forces defending the island nation were quickly walked back, Air Force Secretary, Frank Kendall, said on Monday that an invasion would be an “enormous mistake”, in any event.

“I believe that the Taiwanese people would fight, and I believe that we would assist them in some form,” Kendall said, adding that aggressor nations cannot always count on a short conflict, as displayed by Russia’s efforts in Ukraine.

These broader geopolitical concerns led to many US-listed Chinese stocks sinking on Wednesday as Sino-American tension continues to grow. Declines on the day were led by the auto sector, with Nio (NIO) and XPeng (XPEV) each falling by double digits and Li Auto (LI) moving about 9% lower. The slide for many of the stocks more than doubled drops for Chinese internet stocks like Alibaba -4.54%, JD.com -4.93%, and Tencent -3.12% that are components of ETFs like the KraneShares CSI China Internet -4.55%.

Of course, aside from the pointed geopolitical concerns on Taiwan and Russia, there were other impacts to consider. Namely, analysts voiced concerns on Chinese markets overall amid tightening monetary policy in multiple markets and lingering impacts from lockdowns that are still intermittently instituted in China among other ancillary issues.

Read more on the confluence of concerns.