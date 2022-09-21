Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -9.5% to a new 52-week low $39.40 in Wednesday's trading after aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange fell to their lowest since March 2021 and Credit Suisse issued a negative report on the company.

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth cut his price target on Alcoa (AA) shares to $50 from $63 "to reflect lower commodity prices and more significant operational and energy cost pressures."

Woodworth said the main areas of concern are in the company's Alumina segment, which experienced operational challenges in Q2 in Western Australia and continued energy cost pressure.

The analyst pointed out that Alcoa (AA) is now guiding to $80M more in costs for Q3, of which $45M are operational, and that the company noted $85M in sequential headwinds from energy and raw materials in Q2, meaning the Alumina segment is suffering $660M of headwinds on an annualized run rate basis.

Alcoa (AA) has entered a difficult phase of the economic cycle, but beyond the doom and gloom is a "huge bull case," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.