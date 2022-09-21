H.B. Fuller Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.02, revenue of $941.2M misses by $2.91M
Sep. 21, 2022 4:09 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- H.B. Fuller press release (NYSE:FUL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $941.2M misses by $2.91M.
- Shares +3.6%.
- Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
- Adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 is expected to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.30 ($1.27 consensus), resulting in fiscal year 2022 adjusted EPS increasing 19% to 23% year-on-year, despite the significantly stronger U.S. dollar and higher borrowing costs;
- Company is increasing full-year expectations for adjusted EBITDA, despite slower economic conditions, stronger U.S. Dollar, and continued raw material cost inflation;
