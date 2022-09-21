Crypto exchange Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell leaves CEO role

Sep. 21, 2022 4:13 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Jesse Powell, the co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, will step down from his role as CEO and become chairman of the company's board, according to a Wednesday release. He founded the firm in 2011.
  • Kraken Chief Operating Officer Dave Ripley will take over as CEO until the exchange completes its search for a successor, it said.
  • Ripley was said to have grown Kraken to over 3K employees from just 50, while completing over 16 acquisitions and winning a number of regulatory licenses.
  • Under his new CEO position, Ripley's vision involves accelerating "the adoption of cryptocurrency," he said in a statement. "Kraken will continue to invest in the ongoing expansion of our product portfolio, helping clients navigate the crypto landscape no matter where they are in their crypto journey."
  • In April, Kraken set up shop in Abu Dhabi.

