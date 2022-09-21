BofA now sees 125 basis points of Fed rate hikes for rest of the year
Sep. 21, 2022 4:14 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In the wake of the Federal Reserve's third 75-basis-point rate hike along with expectations for continued rate hikes as seen in the policymaker's economic projections, Bank of America economists now expect a fourth 75-bp hike in November, followed by a 50-bp increase in December and two 25-bp bumps up by March 2023.
- As seen in the Federal Open Market Committee's dot plot, most of the top Fed officials expect the federal funds rate target range to top 4% by the end of the year, and climb to between 4.5%-5% by the end of 2023.
- With that development, the BofA economists have reset their terminal target range to 4.75%-5.0% from the 4.0%-4.25% they previously expected.
- Markets are also pricing in a 75-bp increase in November, putting a 62.9% probability on the range rising to 3.75-4.00% from its current 3.00%-3.25%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. For the December meeting, it puts a 61.6% chance on a 50-bp increase.
- Earlier, Federal Reserve boosts key rate by another 75 basis points, third in a row
Comments (2)