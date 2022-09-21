KB Home GAAP EPS of $2.86 beats by $0.19, revenue of $1.84B misses by $60M
Sep. 21, 2022
- KB Home press release (NYSE:KBH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.86 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $1.84B (+25.2% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
- Operating Income Margin Improved 610 Basis Points to 17.7%; Gross Margin Increased to 26.7%
- Ending backlog value increased 9% to $5.26 billion. Ending backlog units were up slightly to 10,756.
- Homes delivered increased 6% to 3,615.
- Average selling price rose 19% to $508,700.
- The Company’s debt to capital ratio was 36.8%, compared to 35.8%. The ratio was 39.6% at August 31, 2021.
- Q4 Guidance: Housing revenues in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion vs. consensus of $2.34B.
- Average selling price expected to be approximately $503,000
- Ending community count in the range of 235 to 250.
- Housing gross profit margin in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, assuming no inventory-related charges.
- Shares -0.61%.
