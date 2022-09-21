KB Home GAAP EPS of $2.86 beats by $0.19, revenue of $1.84B misses by $60M

Sep. 21, 2022 4:12 PM ETKB Home (KBH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • KB Home press release (NYSE:KBH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.86 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $1.84B (+25.2% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
  • Operating Income Margin Improved 610 Basis Points to 17.7%; Gross Margin Increased to 26.7%
  • Ending backlog value increased 9% to $5.26 billion. Ending backlog units were up slightly to 10,756.
  • Homes delivered increased 6% to 3,615.
  • Average selling price rose 19% to $508,700.
  • The Company’s debt to capital ratio was 36.8%, compared to 35.8%. The ratio was 39.6% at August 31, 2021.
  • Q4 Guidance: Housing revenues in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion vs. consensus of $2.34B.
  • Average selling price expected to be approximately $503,000
  • Ending community count in the range of 235 to 250.
  • Housing gross profit margin in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, assuming no inventory-related charges.
  • Shares -0.61%.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.