Bird Global appoints CEO, CFO, chief technology officer

Sep. 21, 2022 4:21 PM ETBird Global, Inc. (BRDS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Electric transportation company Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) appointed President Shane Torchiana the company's president and CEO.
  • Torchiana succeeds Travis VanderZanden, who will remain board chairman.
  • Torchiana is also appointed to the board, subject to stockholder approval.
  • Ben Lu is appointed CFO, succeeding Yibo Ling. Lu most recently was the CFO of Archer Aviation.
  • Senior Vice President of Engineering Lance Bradley has been promoted to the post of chief technology officer.
  • The appointments are effective immediately.
  • Additionally, Justin Kan has resigned from the board with immediate effect.
  • Source: Press Release

