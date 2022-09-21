Bird Global appoints CEO, CFO, chief technology officer
Sep. 21, 2022 4:21 PM ETBird Global, Inc. (BRDS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Electric transportation company Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) appointed President Shane Torchiana the company's president and CEO.
- Torchiana succeeds Travis VanderZanden, who will remain board chairman.
- Torchiana is also appointed to the board, subject to stockholder approval.
- Ben Lu is appointed CFO, succeeding Yibo Ling. Lu most recently was the CFO of Archer Aviation.
- Senior Vice President of Engineering Lance Bradley has been promoted to the post of chief technology officer.
- The appointments are effective immediately.
- Additionally, Justin Kan has resigned from the board with immediate effect.
- Source: Press Release
Comments