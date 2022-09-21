Steelcase Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.08, revenue of $863.3M misses by $19.4M
Sep. 21, 2022 4:21 PM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Steelcase press release (NYSE:SCS): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $863.3M (+19.1% Y/Y) misses by $19.4M.
- Gross margin improved 60 basis points compared to prior year despite continued significant inflationary pressure
- Third quarter outlook reflects continued revenue and earnings growth expectations driven by backlog and gross margin improvement
- Company announces additional reductions in planned spending and lower quarterly dividend due to uncertain demand environment.
- Q3 Outlook: Orders through the first three weeks of the third quarter declined approximately 20% compared to the prior year. As a result, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $825 to $850 million vs. consensus of $856.68M. Expects to report earnings per share of between $0.08 to $0.12 and adjusted earnings per share of between $0.17 to $0.21 vs. consensus of $0.23.
- Shares -0.32%.
