Spire Global awarded $9.9M NOAA contract to deliver satellite weather data
Sep. 21, 2022 4:23 PM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) said on Wednesday it had been awarded a contract valued at $9.9M by the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration (NOAA), for commercially available space-based radio occultation.
- The award is the third multi-million dollar NOAA contract Spire has received in FY22.
- Spire will provide NOAA with 3,300 RO profiles per day. The near-real-time RO data consists of vertical profiles of atmospheric temperature and related quantities for operational weather models and other applications.
- The data will be available for NOAA to distribute globally.
- The data delivery will begin on January 18, 2023 and run until July 18, 2023.
- "We value our long standing relationship with NOAA in helping to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting so that as a society we can better predict, adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change for the protection of life, property and the environment." - Company
