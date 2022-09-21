Spire Global awarded $9.9M NOAA contract to deliver satellite weather data

Sep. 21, 2022 4:23 PM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) said on Wednesday it had been awarded a contract valued at $9.9M by the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration (NOAA), for commercially available space-based radio occultation.
  • The award is the third multi-million dollar NOAA contract Spire has received in FY22.
  • Spire will provide NOAA with 3,300 RO profiles per day. The near-real-time RO data consists of vertical profiles of atmospheric temperature and related quantities for operational weather models and other applications.
  • The data will be available for NOAA to distribute globally.
  • The data delivery will begin on January 18, 2023 and run until July 18, 2023.
  • "We value our long standing relationship with NOAA in helping to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting so that as a society we can better predict, adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change for the protection of life, property and the environment." - Company

