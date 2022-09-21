Sterling Infrastructure secures $45M development project in Georgia, expands Rivian's EV facility

Sep. 21, 2022 4:25 PM ETSterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) announced Wednesday it has secured $45M site development contract for Rivian's (RIVN) new electric vehicle facility in Georgia.
  • The contract to Sterling's e-infra subsidiary Plateau Excavation was awarded by The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties in Georgia. Its 500-acre of first two phases are located in the East Atlanta Megasite for the Rivian EV plant.
  • The company told project is scheduled to run from September 2022 through July 2023.
  • "We are honored to be awarded this noteworthy project that is the single largest industrial investment in Georgia’s history," noted Sterling's CEO Joe Cutillo.
  • Earlier: Sterling Infrastructure unit gets $31M highway reconstruction project

Comments

