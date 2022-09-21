HUMBL CEO retires the equivalent of an additional 450M common shares worth $13.5M
Sep. 21, 2022 4:34 PM ETHUMBL, Inc. (HMBL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- HUMBL (OTCQB:HMBL), a Web 3 blockchain platform that provides financial data transaction services, on Wednesday said its CEO had elected to retire an equivalent of 450M shares of the company's common stock.
- The value of the shares, based on HMBL stock's Tuesday closing price of $0.03, was $13.5M.
- With this retirement, HMBL CEO Brian Foote has now retired the equivalent of nearly 775M common shares.
- "The purpose of this share retirement is to reduce the overall HUMBL share count and attempt to reduce HUMBL shareholder dilution as the company pursues its fundraising and acquisitions strategies," HMBL said in a statement.
- The company on Monday notified that it had terminated its previously announced deal to acquire Ecoark's ~89% owned unit, Agora Digital (DEFYU).
