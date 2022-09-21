TOP Ships gains 17% aftermarket on 1-for-20 reverse stock split
Sep. 21, 2022 4:36 PM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) gained 17% after hours on Wednesday after the firm said it will effect a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- The reverse stock split is expected to take effect, and TOPS shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq Capital Market, as of market open on Sept. 23 under the existing ticker "TOPS".
- This will reduce the number of outstanding shares from ~56.7M shares to ~2.8M shares.
- No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split.
Comments (1)