Krystal Biotech gains EMA clearance to file application for rare skin disease treatment

Sep. 21, 2022 4:44 PM ETKRYSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Blisters of different stages in blistering disease on human skin

PS3000/iStock via Getty Images

  • A European Medicines Agency (EMA) advisory committee has adopted a positive opinion on the Pediatric Investigation Plan for Krystal Biotech's (KRYS) beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for the rare skin condition dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
  • The opinion allows the company to file a Marketing Authorization Application for the candidate. Krystal (KRYS) said it is on schedule to do so in Q4.
  • B-VEC is a topical gene therapy designed to deliver two copies of the COL7A1 gene when applied directly to DEB wounds.
  • DEB causes the skin to be very fragile and blister easily.
