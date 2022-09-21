Crude oil prices fell to near two-week lows in volatile trading on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike outweighed potential supply disruptions from Russia's escalation of the war in Ukraine.

The Fed raised its target interest rate by 75 basis points and signaled more large increases to come, sending risk assets such as stocks and oil lower on the news while the dollar rose.

Front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for delivery in November - the new front month - settled -1.2% to $82.94/bbl, its lowest close since September 7, and November Brent crude (CO1:COM) closed -0.9% at $89.83/bbl, the lowest settlement value since September 8.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas (NG1:COM) settled +0.8% at $7.779/MMBtu, ending a four-session losing streak that culminated with a six-week-low Tuesday.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UNG), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (GUSH), (DRIP)

WTI crude had gained more than $2/bbl early in the session to as high as $86 after Vladimir Putin called up 300K reservists to fight in Ukraine and hinted he was prepared to use nuclear weapons, but the gains faded away as the Fed meeting came into focus.

The Fed announcement is "not a bearish game changer for the oil market," Sevens Report Research co-editor Tyler Richey told MarketWatch, but "higher rates are restrictive in nature, and likely to become a headwind on consumer spending including that on refined products like gasoline and diesel."

U.S. crude stockpiles added a lower than forecast 1.14M barrels last week, but U.S. gasoline demand over the past four weeks fell to 8.5M bbl/day, its lowest since February, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

"The standout data point is the continuing weakness in gasoline demand," according to Again Capital's John Kilduff. "It's really what's been haunting this market."

Crude oil looks set to post its first quarterly loss in more than two years, as concerns over a global economic slowdown weigh on the outlook for energy demand.