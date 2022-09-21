Antioquia Gold reports Q2 results

Sep. 21, 2022 4:49 PM ETAntioquia Gold Inc. (AGDXF), AGD:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Antioquia Gold press release (OTCPK:AGDXF): Q2 Revenue of $30.6M.
  • Gold production for the second quarter of 2022 was 12,090 ounces compared to 9,543 ounces for the second quarter of 2021 (a 27% increase).
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.5M compared to a loss of $2.6M for the second quarter of 2021.
  • The average realized gold price (2) for the second quarter of 2022 was US$1,734/ounce compared to US$1,624/ounce for the second quarter of 2021 (a 6.7% increase).
  • Cash cost per ounce sold (2) for the second quarter of 2022 was US$1,275 compared to $1,187 for the second quarter 2021 (a 7.4% increase).
  • AISC per ounce sold (2) for the second quarter of 2022 was US$1,393 compared to $1,305 for the second quarter of 2021 (a 6.8% increase).

