Inventiva, Sino Biopharm sign licensing pact to develop, commercialize NASH treatment
Sep. 21, 2022
- France-based clinical-stage biopharma Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) on Wednesday said it had entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement with a unit of Chinese pharmaceutical group Sino Biopharm for its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment lanifibranor.
- As per the deal, Inventiva (IVA) will get a $12M upfront payment along with $5M in short term potential milestone payments.
- IVA will also be eligible to get up to $290M in clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to tiered royalties.
- Sino Biopharm will oversee the development and commercialization of lanifibranor in Greater China, IVA said in a statement.
- IVA's lanifibranor had previously received a breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. FDA.
- U.S.-listed shares of IVA -2.8% to $3.82 after hours.
