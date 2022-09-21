BayFirst Financial to discontinue network of residential mortgage LPOs

Sep. 21, 2022 5:07 PM ETBayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) said Wednesday it will discontinue its nationwide network of residential mortgage loan production offices due to decline in mortgage volumes and uncertain outlook for mortgage lending over the coming quarters.
  • BAFN's unit BayFirst National Bank will continue to originate mortgage loans in its local Florida market areas.
  • BAFN estimates the after-tax expense associated with the discontinuation will be $3M-$4M, depending on various factors including its ability to renegotiate certain contracts and close loans in its locked pipeline.
  • The move is expected to be completed by Nov. 24.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.