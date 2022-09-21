BayFirst Financial to discontinue network of residential mortgage LPOs
Sep. 21, 2022 5:07 PM ETBayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) said Wednesday it will discontinue its nationwide network of residential mortgage loan production offices due to decline in mortgage volumes and uncertain outlook for mortgage lending over the coming quarters.
- BAFN's unit BayFirst National Bank will continue to originate mortgage loans in its local Florida market areas.
- BAFN estimates the after-tax expense associated with the discontinuation will be $3M-$4M, depending on various factors including its ability to renegotiate certain contracts and close loans in its locked pipeline.
- The move is expected to be completed by Nov. 24.
